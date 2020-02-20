Direct experience is the best teacher. We learn by doing. But not everyone can go everywhere and do everything. Indirect experience can fill the void.
Elk Rapids High School seniors Garrison Waugh and Zak Miracle separately have traveled to amazing places. Waugh hiked an island trail to earn a from-the-clouds view of Hawaii. Miracle was fascinated by what he saw in Yosemite and Yellowstone national parks.
The two separately thought it would be worthwhile to create a way for folks unable to hike — people with limb problems or other movement challenges — to get a taste of what it’s like to hike foot trails across the country.
“I was thinking about how many people will never get that experience in their life,” Waugh said. “They’ll never be able to get out and see beauty and nature.”
“Knowing some people can’t do that really opened my eyes that we should do something,” said Miracle.
So the two hatched and nourished a project with guidance from AP chemistry teacher Holly Zatkovic. Their toil has produced a website that allows people to choose a trail on an interactive map or from a list, then watch video recorded by someone who actually made the hike. The videos can be viewed on a computer screen or on a smartphone inserted in virtual reality goggles.
The destinations now available in the project, accessible on the web at vr-hike.weebly.com, are widely scattered. Few people — able to walk or not — will have the opportunity to hike all of them. Work and family commitments prevent us from traveling to every possible destination. Everyone can live vicariously through the trail videos.
Waugh and Miracle’s website collects existing trail-hike videos from various sources and provides potential viewers with a single website from which they can explore many locations filmed by many people.
The website currently hosts more than 50 hikes in five states including California, Arizona and Ohio. Miracle and Waugh hope to grow the project further. And they’re pursuing funding options for gear that will allow them to create a series of virtual hikes in northwest Lower Michigan.
Hiking in nature is a celebration of physical freedom. The two students’ efforts offer a virtual taste of that freedom to people who are unable to actually walk faraway trails.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, in partnership with Munson Medical Center, has expressed interest in the project. That’s a signal that medical professionals believe virtual hikes can benefit people with ambulatory limitations.
The two students certainly learned by developing this project. They acquired direct experience in brainstorming, networking, website design, teamwork and cooperation.
Their motivation — a desire to help others — teaches us all about public spirit. It’s possible to use individual talents and interests to change many lives for the better, and the result can be much larger than ourselves.
It’s heartening to see young people take an interest in helping others. It’s doubly heartening to see them take action by investing time and effort. Miracle and Waugh are using their curiosity and enthusiasm to improve the quality of life for people they don’t even know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.