While the weather in Traverse City can give people the chills, we have another tendency that can freeze us where we stand — a desire to stop the clock when we arrive, not unlike “Frozen’s” Elsa touching her slipper to water.
It’s both a blessing and a curse. Our region is forged in cyclical memory, from the seasonal fishing villages of its Indigenous founders, to the happy summers at the beach that fuel our tourism commerce. Bit by bit, the ability to live here year-round has grown, and so has our population. But while we add to our census, there’s also a companion sense of “now that I’m here, freeze time and shut the gate.”
In positive ways, this engages our community and deepens our civic debate. It helps us share in and preserve our natural and historic resources. It fosters education and interest in land use issues. On the flip side, it can create NIMBYism and exclusivity that will, in the long term, harm our overall civic health.
We were happy to see Michigan’s Legislature pass four housing bills, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week. The bills establish Attainable Housing Districts that will offer tax incentives for income-qualified housing developments; create Residential Facility Exemptions offering specific tax exemptions for income-eligible housing projects; expand Payment in Lieu of Taxes pacts with local governments for projects dedicated to workforce housing opportunities on a long-term basis; and expand Neighborhood Enterprise Zone legislation offering financial incentives for the creation of workforce housing.
Developers, check. The bills sweeten the pot with tax abatements and incentives. Local governments, check. The package expands and eases programs to facilitate building. However, the bills don’t address the issues with our existing housing stock — in our region, many homes are being purchased as investment properties, sealed with above-asking prices and cash offers, that contribute to driving prices out of the realm of average homebuyers. Taxpayers are asked to build affordable housing instead of keeping housing affordable.
These bills fall short on incentives and education for the third leg of the stool — the communities that will ultimately weigh in on whether and where to host these developments. We’ve seen both successes and failures in recent years. A recent success is with the group Peninsula Housing in Leelanau, that bought a house for $255,000, upgraded it, and will sell for it $200,000 under the condition that it remains on an 89-year land trust to keep the home affordable when sold.
The group took a short-term loss on the house, but affordable housing is a long-term win, said Larry Mawby, president of Peninsula Housing. “All kinds of businesses are short of workers,” Mawby said. “Young families with children can’t afford to live here. That’s bad for communities. They get hollowed out.”
Recent housing studies show that northwestern lower Michigan needs more than 15,600 housing units to meet demand. Most of the need points at homes priced at less than $200,000 or rental units costing less than $800 per month. According to Realtor.com, Grand Traverse County’s median listing price for homes in November 2022 was $425,000; median selling price was $362,500. Median household income, according to the U.S. Census, is $69,393, per capita income is $36,651. Median values in Leelanau County as $650,000; and median selling prices of $546,000. The U.S. Census Bureau ranks the average Leelanau County salary at $33,345.
So we still have a long way to go in creating affordability, or what looks like a middle class, in the region — and until we do, our workforce, our school enrollment, our community health will continue to drop.
We are lucky — unlike Michigan as a whole — our area continues to draw people who want to live, work, and raise their kids here. The trick will be keeping them here, instead of freezing them out.
