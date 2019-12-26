Bah! Humbug! Christmas is over.
Now we need to deal with the aftermath: mountains of torn wrapping paper, an endless stream of worn-out AA batteries, leftover roast beast and discarded packages, boxes and bags.
To be kind to future generations, all this stuff shouldn’t go into a landfill. Burning it can add to air pollution. Leaving it in the back yard until spring rains turn it into mulch doesn’t add to the neighborhood ambiance. What’s a Who down in Whoville to do?
Christmas trees that yesterday looked so sparkly and bright now are dropping dry needles faster than cards in a game of 52-pickup.
How can we handle holiday leftovers in an environmentally responsible way?
Much of the refrigerated roast beast can become the stuff of sandwiches. The inedible parts, well, they probably need to go in the garbage can — unless you turn them into compost.
The City of Traverse City is ready to accept Christmas trees from city residents, starting today and running through Jan. 19. More information is available at www.traversecitymi.gov/xmastreedropoff.asp.
Rural residents may be able to use their discarded tree as a bird and squirrel buffet: Decorate it with peanut butter, bird seed and fruit to provide little creatures with a January nutritional boost. A brush pile (if allowed in your community) — even just a single evergreen tree in a protected spot — can function as a temporary winter shelter for wildlife.
Many bright and shiny Christmas decorations aren’t recyclable. Glitter, bows and ribbons cannot be recycled — experts say they gum up the recycling process. Shiny, laminated wrapping paper also contaminates the recycling stream. Best practice with those items is to throw them in the trash.
Non-laminated paper-based wrapping paper and pre-recycled wrapping paper are recyclable. Think about saving and reusing pieces of wrapping paper next year that weren’t destroyed in the Christmas-morning frenzy. Or add a homey touch to next year’s gifts by using newsprint — with yesterday’s local headlines as decoration, or with added colors and patterns from felt-tip markers.
When batteries in your kids’ new toys wear out, don’t throw them in the trash, where heavy metals and chemicals eventually could trickle into the groundwater. Batteries can be recycled all year long at locations throughout the region, from Acme to Blair Township to Fife Lake. Find a drop-off spot near you at http://recyclesmart.info/896/Battery-Recycling.
When items can’t be recycled, all we can do is cry boo-hoo and toss them in the garbage.
Recycling, when possible, is a gift to the planet and to future generations.
Christmas is over for this year, but the giving doesn’t need to end. It’s time to look forward to 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.