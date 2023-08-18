Desperate help-wanted notices call for more corrections officers, police, EMTs, firefighters, nurses, teachers, hospital workers and caregivers as the public service sector joins the private-industry struggle to keep pace with the region’s growth and Baby Boomer retirements.
Currently, three probation officers handle all of the non-drug-and alcohol court-related offenses in our growing community, leaving just three others to handle the rest of the crimes.
Court administrators told Grand Traverse County commissioners last week that this has created an “unmanageable” situation and 86th District Court Judge Bob Cooney characterized the department as “in crisis.”
Daily caseloads for these officers nearly doubled from 114 in 2019 to 210 in 2023. Compounding this was a cut made from 7.3 officers to six in 2021’s Jail Reduction Act.
“Emails and phone calls go unanswered because there are so many cases,” Cooney said before commissioners rendered the unanimous vote to spend their $114,951 share of the $156,396.71 total for the positions (Antrim and Leelanau counties will make up the rest).
We agree that adding these officers could prevent more public safety issues, recidivism, and more jail time, while also alleviating stress and burnout on behalf of the probation officers currently at work.
The other three officers focus on Sobriety and Drug Court programs, which started in 2018 as a way to incentivize treatment of substance and alcohol use disorders instead of sending people to jail for drug- or alcohol-related felonies.
The programs currently show 48 Sobriety Court participants and 25 Drug Court participants from Grand Traverse County, with an overall 60 percent graduation rate, and a cut in recidivism from 50 percent to 4 percent.
Investing in treatment, and keeping the wheels of justice turning smoothly is a positive move for the people. So are uncrowded jails.
As we continue to grow, we can’t be surprised by squeezes between workload and workforce, increases in criminal caseloads, or ignore the interplay between crime, mental illness, substance use disorder, wages, childcare and affordable housing — and unintended consequences of political acts.
We are facing an overall need for services on most fronts, with a smaller workforce as Baby Boomers retire.
We support the county commissioners’ unanimous move to add more probation officers. And we should also build on keeping people out of the system before it gets to that point.
