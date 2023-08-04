For more than a decade, this week was one of Traverse City’s times to shine ... and not just because of the buttery popcorn sheen smearing cheeks and fingers at the Traverse City Film Festival.
The massive undertaking was a largely volunteer effort, with people from all sectors chipping in, throwing donations, time, goods and input into the mix.
Front Street filled with music and parties, and the Open Space crowded with families and friends at sunset for the free, big-screen showings of our favorite films.
Big names and recognizable faces, cutting-edge artists and hard-to-find arthouse films took over town and regional screens. Free panel discussions co-mingled Traverse City and Hollywood topics. Entertaining surprises were a matter of course.
People we knew made bumpers and sandwiches, drove talent, played kids games at Central Grade School and spent hours poring over the guide to make the most of the week’s many activities.
But sometimes, all that glitters isn’t gold. After decades of sunny forecasts, Film Fest co-founder Michael Moore said that last year’s smaller festival was the first time it broke even.
We have covered the Film Fest’s financial state, as well as issues with turnover, infrastructure and lawsuits, as we would cover any TC institution.
And while we understand — very well — the need to stay within budget and the massive wallop COVID-19 and streaming services have piled on cinemas, we are feeling the void of the festival’s absence this week.
On Monday evening, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra played a movie-centric show around John Williams’ famous film scores. There was barely a blade of grass left visible for all the lawn chairs and blankets at Rotary Square downtown. Conductor Kevin Rhodes wondered aloud if the entire population of Traverse City was in attendance.
Film Fest showed us what was possible — and its ideas, like the Mid-Winter Comedy Festival, found a groundswell of support when the Downtown Traverse City Association hosted a Traverse City Comedy Fest this past February.
While Film Fest is focusing on the bricks-and-mortar operation of the State and Bijou by the Bay theaters this year, we feel like the appetite remains — for more than just popcorn.
