Today marks another go-round on the weird winter weather carousel.
Weather forecasts show a potential drop of 5 to 8 inches, with some gusts to boot. This feels normal for February.
What’s strange is our winter full of up and downs, which reminds us of the carousel at the Grand Traverse Mall. While lacking the extremes of a roller coaster, its motion keeps you guessing, and you never quite know when it’s going to stop — or how far away your kid will be when the ride is over.
Many of us believe that mild winters are safer than cold ones when that isn’t always the case.
Constant 10- to 20-degree swings, thaws and freezes make it hard to plan (see recent VASA and dog-race pivots) and can contribute to a false sense of security when it comes to being out in the elements. We know well the perils of rain-covered ice, overnight potholes and heavy snow that’s strenuous to shovel. Even unexpected patches of dirt can cause trouble when you don’t expect them.
So far this winter, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports 14 snowmobile fatalities, compared to 13 last year and 12 the year before.
Michigan State Police also report a distressing upward trend in fatal car crashes, with 2021 (the most recent report available) showing jumps in both numbers and fatalities in almost every category and age group. We see this hit home in tragic ways: On Sunday and Monday, two people were killed on I-75, one 29-year-old who went off the road, and another 21-year-old young man from Traverse City, who was hit by a Jeep heading the wrong direction on the freeway.
There’s no way to “expect the unexpected” all the time, but we can remember that we’re not always as safe as we like to believe.
Even in mild winters.
This week’s forecasted storm comes 101 years to the day of the state’s worst ice storm on record. On Feb. 21-23, 1922, according to WOODTV’s Bill Steffen, unexpected warm air blew over Michigan and Wisconsin’s cold ground, causing 1- to 4-inches of freezing rain to fall — toppling trees and electric lines and filling the skies with thunder and lightning. This, when February is supposed to be one of the driest months of the year.
This week may see stormy weather that spurs our usual safety protocols to watch out for each other — at least it should. Either way, we won’t be immune from the impact of another weird winter.
