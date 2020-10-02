Traverse City’s quality of life long has functioned as a magnet that attracts new residents. It’s no surprise that our community looks even better when other places face problems.
A Record-Eagle analysis last week of U.S. Postal Service mail forwarding requests shows that people are moving into our region’s Zip Codes (those that begin with 496) faster than ever. During July and August, the number of mail forwarding requests jumped 50 percent over what they were in the same months last year.
Mail forwarding requests into 496 Zip Codes from New York residents leaped from 50 in the summer of 2019 to 225 in the summer of 2020. Requests from California residents hopped from 309 to 502. Back in June, earlier data showed that most mail forwarding requests into the area at that time were originating in central Arizona and the west shore of Florida — typical winter homes for many area retirees.
But the latest data supports what local residents have guessed this summer from seeing plenty of out-of-state license plates — people are moving to Traverse City.
That’s nothing new. Population influx is part of the reason Traverse City has been dealing for years with issues like affordable housing, child care and traffic.
Crises across the nation — wildfires on the West Coast, severe storms in the South, upheaval in metropolitan areas, extreme heat in several states, COVID-19 everywhere — appear to be driving some residents to escape to somewhere less stressful. The pandemic pushed businesses to allow or actively encourage more remote work, and that has freed many employees to work permanently from home, tethered to their employer only by the internet.
We’re seeing an American migration that, by the time it winds down, could compare in scope to historic migrations from farmland to inner city and later from inner city to suburb. This time around, it appears to be a migration from both inner city and suburb to smaller towns like Traverse City.
Many folks are fleeing regions beset by a range of problems. Hovering as a backdrop to those various factors, 2020’s coronavirus crisis has convinced some to move away from pandemic hotspots. Northwest Lower Michigan apparently is looking mighty attractive.
It is a fact that people are moving to Traverse City, and to other communities in the region. Many are bringing good-paying jobs along for the ride. People seek to jump out of the frying pans of social unrest and climate change. Some seek to jump — literally — out of the fire.
Behind it all, the pandemic is fanning the flames of migration.
Some long-time locals aren’t happy about the influx. Growing population means busier roads, more competition for housing, strain on our physical and emotional infrastructure.
But these American refugees already have moved in. And more are in the migration pipeline, bidding on houses and checking out the school system.
As our community leaders have been saying for decades, growth is a fact, we can’t stop it, and what our community’s future looks like depends on decisions we make today.
Elected officials, civil servants, business leaders and residents should work together to plan for a future that can accommodate both present and future population growth. Housing, child care, education, transportation, high-speed internet service and city planning all require deep thought and creative solutions.
Everyone wants Traverse City to be a great place to live — with clean water, safe streets and good quality of life for all.
We can work together to help our community grow and ensure we don’t lose what we cherish in the process.
