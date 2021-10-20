Seeing is believing, and we simply don’t see much to believe from the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.
In yet another galling revelation, we learned late last week that UIA officials received a letter in May 2020 from U.S. Department of Labor officials warning them against potentially problematic wording the overseers had seen used in some Midwestern states to qualify people for enhanced and expanded federal pandemic unemployment benefits.
UIA leaders could’ve fixed their latest unfurling problem long before it became another spectacle for the agency that seems to have a knack for stepping on its tie.
Turns out that warning about loose criteria arrived more than a year before state officials sent letters to about 600,000 Michiganders to inform them they would need to reapply for benefits they already were paid a year earlier. Those letters also left open the possibility that the state agency would try to claw back some of those payments.
Thankfully, under massive public pressure, state leaders abandoned what appeared to be a scheme to force folks to re-register for benefits and likely force tens or hundreds of thousands of our neighbors to repay jobless benefits they obtained by accurately completing UIA registration questionnaires. (The vast majority we have heard from are independent contractors or people who had recently started jobs when the pandemic-triggered shutdown crushed their finances.)
The timeline emerging from the murky guts of our state government are frustrating at best. Before last week, UIA officials had acknowledged their federal counterparts informed them in January 2021 that some of the qualification criteria under which they granted benefits were problematic. Now, thanks to continued reporting by journalists at the Detroit News, we know similar warnings were dispatched in the spring of 2020 when state officials were flailing to grant benefits through a computer system they long have known couldn’t live up to the task.
The state’s handling of this latest UIA debacle isn’t unexpected from an agency we have watched fumble almost every time it steps into the spotlight.
Yet, it’s a frustrating recurrence. Why not fix the problem before it became a problem? Or at least put all the cards on the table and simply tell the truth about the agency’s mistakes when the error became evident?
Why try to sweep the issue under the rug by loading more stress and turmoil onto those 600,000 workers and their families who received letters that appear to accuse them of wrongdoing?
It is clear the only cleansers strong enough to cleanup Michigan’s dysfunctional UIA system are the truth and transparency.
Now it’s time for our lawmakers to get to work.