When it comes to “best-foot forward” marketing campaigns, Traverse City is dialed in.
Who’s the darling of the Top-10 scenic destinations? The Top-10 towns for wineries/beer tourism? Foodie meccas? Outdoors playlands? Bachelorette parties?
If there’s a top-10 list we haven’t graced, we don’t know it.
So as our state pitches ideas on how to draw people to us, preferably young people, perhaps they should run a few ideas by us.
I mean, we must be doing something right — just look at our traffic.
And yet, we would probably tell them that the hook, the getting people here, is the easy part.
Michigan’s water-filled beauty sells itself. We’re all that and a bag of chocolate-covered cherries.
But more important than getting people here is how to keep them. Sure, the “You Can, Michigan” ads, shown in Bridge Michigan, hit the high points of outdoors, tech and reproductive rights, with taglines like “EV and Plan B.”
But young people need more than clever ads. They need jobs with good wages. Homes they can afford to buy. Childcare.
Here is where TC becomes a bit of the sage adviser. Keeping people requires wages, homes, childcare/schools. That’s harder, as evidenced by all of the efforts currently in motion to keep the people we need to function, nearby.
Build that and they will come.
Moreover, they’ll be able to stay.
