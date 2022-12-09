Vitriol and vice. Fiery outbursts, tension and violence. And that’s just another day in politics.
But kindness knows no party. Caring is an equal-opportunity employer. All are invited to altruism.
The story of the “Good Samaritan” — the man who stops to help a beaten traveler after others pass by — is Biblical. The idea is universal.
The parable asks the question, “Who is my neighbor?” Lucky for us in Northern Michigan, many take a generous view of the term and brighten our lives with selfless acts, big and small.
We want to know about these Samaritans, and need your help.
What acts of kindness have you witnessed this year? Who would be a good person to highlight in our Good Samaritan series?
We are surrounded by those engaged in quiet kindness, those working in the background, carrying the heavy boxes for that volunteer concert, arriving early for their shifts in local shelters and food pantries, spending a few extra minutes shoveling a neighbor’s walk or fixing a kid’s bike.
They seldom seek thanks for their work, but this is our time to let them know we appreciate them, and that they teach all of us by their example.
Your suggestions can be anonymous, and participation is strictly voluntary. Sometimes, just the call from a reporter letting someone know that they’ve touched a life is enough. Other times, your suggestions lead to the stories and people who grow our hearts just by knowing they’re out there.
Last year’s Samaritans included an anemic high school athlete who raised funds for iron testing; librarians in Kingsley who quietly clear past-due water bills; an 11-year-old’s persistent passion that provides hundreds of bikes to needy kids, a couple who picked up a stranger’s Walmart tab during a difficult moment; a ministry that provides gifts to children of incarcerated parents; a child who donated her birthday money; and a retiring nurse who routinely worked the holiday shifts so her colleagues could spend time with their families.
Acts big and little. Kindnesses great and small. These make our region what it is. This is our fifth year of running Good Samaritans stories, and we couldn’t do it without you.
Please email us your Good Samaritan suggestions at features@record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.