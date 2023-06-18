Mental health is the crisis of our era.
Although mental illnesses have existed long before now, we are only beginning to learn more about these historically stigmatized conditions. And, as is so often the case with problems we ignore, when we finally stop ignoring them, we start to recognize them everywhere.
The numbers are staggering: The suicide rate for adults in their early 20s is the worst in more than 50 years, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers.
The homicide rate for older U.S. teenagers rose to its highest point in nearly 25 years, and suicide and homicide are the No. 2 and 3 causes of death for 10- to 24-year-olds.
Higher rates of depression, a limited availability of mental health services and the number of guns in U.S. homes are driving this destructive trend, experts told the Associated Press.
And so we must put our own numbers to the task: Six. $90 million. 275,000.
This past week, six counties — Grand Traverse, Crawford, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford — signed a new enabling agreement to work with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health.
Northern Lakes has a $90 million budget to provide mental health services to 3,500 adults with serious mental illnesses, 950 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and 900 children with serious emotional disturbances.
But unsatisfactory care, in addition to issues with leadership and management, drove Grand Traverse County to drop its support of Northern Lakes and consider starting a new agency, which would have dissolved the multi-county approach.
Instead, the six counties agreed to sign a new agreement, which we hope will usher in a new chapter. It will, importantly, provide more oversight through a seven-member Dispute Resolution Committee.
This recourse can address problems such as reduced mental health services in the jail, where they are badly needed.
The enabling agreement, along with momentum on opening a crisis center, a mental health center, expanding residential substance use services for women with children, opening clinics in schools, and other initiatives involves enormous community, state and federal investments.
Enter the 275,000 — that’s the estimated number of people in the six-county region.
Addressing the mental health crisis is going to take as many of us as possible – pulling together as effectively as we can – to make a difference for the better.
