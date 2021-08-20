There is a lot that makes us hopeful about the recently revealed proposal to redevelop Traverse City’s Lot O parking area.
The idea of a pair of nonprofits, each with a long history of positive projects in the region, coming together in an attempt to address the affordable housing deficit in Traverse City is something to “write home about.
In fact, we want to hear more about the proposal floated by Homestretch, with some help from Goodwill Inn, to build and operate a five-story mixed-use development at the corner of Cass and State streets. This morning at their regular meeting, Downtown Development Authority officials are set to talk about the plan they selected from among four proposals.
The reason we’re interested in this project — from among all the other construction occurring in Traverse City — is its objective. The proposals calls for ground floor retail space (not atypical) and 64 residential units above (not unusual either). What is out of the norm is the mix of proposed prices for those rental homes in the heart of Traverse City — officials hope for rents ranging from slightly less than $800 per month to a little above $2,000.
Additionally, half of the apartments would be available for renters who have housing assistance vouchers.
There is almost no scenario where more affordable housing would be a bad thing in Traverse City at the moment — at a juncture when the pandemic seems to have accelerated an already cinched housing market. It’s also probably a better use of a downtown city parking lot so long as overseers manage to replace those spaces with slots in parking structures.
News of any development proposal garners plenty of attention in Traverse City these days for a variety of reasons. And news of this proposal thus far leaves many questions unanswered — including how long the housing units would be held to affordable standards?
No doubt this one will draw our gaze, but maybe for slightly different reasons.