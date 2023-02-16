Rent.com tags average rent for apartments in Traverse City between $1,200 and $1,750, as of Feb. 12. Census.gov puts 2021 per-capita annual income in the region at $41,461.
Crunch those numbers together and most online calculators show what we already know: People are spending more on their rent or mortgage than is financially healthy, and this eats at the overall health of the region with long-term ramifications for our workforce, economy and schools.
Our area is luckier than many — people want to live here, with Grand Traverse County experiencing a 9.5-percent lift in population that continues to trend up, while Michigan, overall, recedes.
But, as we’ve seen, much of the housing built to shelter this growth is of the high-end luxury condo-variety, while regular-folk houses disappear into the short-term rental vortex. This week, Housing North’s Yarrow Brown reminded city commissioners of a need in Grand Traverse County for 1,100 more rental units, with 87 percent of them renting for $1,000 a month or less.
A pittance of profit and an excess of government hurdles in requirements, tax credits and vouchers are reasons given by developers as to why they don’t build affordable or low-income housing. A number of new projects in the works — including a 215-apartment-and-15-house complex on LaFranier and 111 units built between Woda Cooper Companies’ two projects — required multiple community partnerships and/or several runs at state credits to get off the ground.
New state law aims at adding more carrots by easing some requirements for payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) programs and awarding more local control. Before, municipalities could only approve these property tax breaks as part of an application for Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Now, local governments can approve developments that aren’t applicants for state or federal tax credits. Michigan State Housing Development Authority will be involved, specifics to be determined, and localities need to develop an ordinance that allows them to approve PILOT agreements.
We think this is a good move, as it gives localities more agency over the housing situations unique to them, and potentially can expedite building or rehabbing workforce housing. But our cholesterol is pretty high because we take everything with a grain of salt – and so should participating municipalities.
Developers still work on profit, whether it comes from private investors or the public pocketbook. Lessening state and federal oversight means that local governments will need to take more responsibility to make sure taxpayers and residents aren’t taken to the cleaners. Additionally, increasing construction costs will squeeze rental rates, especially if salaries continue to stagnate.
But it’s a step, among many, needed to address a profound housing shortfall.
