Wonder lumbered into the Central Neighborhood this weekend in the form of a 350-pound black bear.
The call came through dispatch at 6:40 a.m. about the bear, and he stayed in tree for nearly six hours while Department of Natural Resources wildlife specialists shot tranquilizer darts at his rump, and a crowd of onlookers both gathered to watch.
The neighborhood became a pivotal part of the rescue. They stayed quiet to lull the bear to sleep. Then, as the DNR plan to harness the bear fell short and the bear unexpectedly plummeted out of the tree, he luckily landed on the mattresses the neighbors donated — just in case.
The wonderment of nature up close, the togetherness of people drawn in by the amazing, made for a Mother’s Day morning to remember and showcases some of the best parts of our engaged and grateful community.
Our relationship with wildlife can impact them in ways we’d never expect. Michigan’s black bear population is experiencing “robust growth” in the northern Lower Peninsula, and is estimated at 2,197 bears — a 69 percent jump since 2012, according to a DNR report.
Along with this growth, comes the rise in human-bear interactions.
In Michigan, bear attacks on people are extremely rare, but many remember the 12-year-old jogger who was mauled in Cadillac in 2013 by a black bear and treated at Munson Medical Center for her injuries. At least one “innocent” bear was shot in the wake of the attack. Three years later, another bear was shot after it attacked a dog and threatened a human, and a DNA test confirmed it was the bear that had attacked the jogger.
According to the DNR, bluff charges and domestic dog kills are becoming more common, and nuisance complaints in our region are at a four-fold increase, including those reported by beekeepers and agricultural producers.
We also remember the sad fate of our “West-Side bear” in 2021, who, after a relocation across the state, amazed us with his 125-mile return trek, only to be euthanized as a “problem,” or “nuisance bear.”
We hope for “Fifth Street Fred’s” sake that he never comes back to visit.
Unlike the West-Side bear, Fred’s arrival was not heralded by raided trash cans and bird feeders, which bodes well for him. Bears also love Traverse City for the same reasons we do, our lovely Boardman River, Kids Creek and many green spaces.
As the bear population goes up, so will our crossed paths.
What we hope for is more bear-awareness on how to live with bears, to understand when they’re hungriest, crankiest, most active and how to reduce attracting them into problem situations by removing birdfeeders, trash and food during their foraging season.
For just as outdoor real estate has a biological carrying capacity, humans beings create a social carrying capacity — and it does change.
A recent DNR report found “as public complaints have risen, the perceived value of black bear has declined in communities, such as Cadillac. Evidence suggests that the social carrying capacity has been exceeded and the intrinsic value of this iconic species has declined in areas of the NLP and southern Michigan.”
We don’t want this to happen. Recognizing that we control some (not all) factors, let’s keep our bears in our wild spaces, and their infrequent forays into town as occasions for wonder and delight.
