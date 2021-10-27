Nothing stirs us like a good controversy — or better yet, an ultimatum.
Michigan’s third-grade reading law, enacted by the 2016 Republican-led legislature, had both.
The law required retaining — holding back — kids in third grade who read far below grade level.
The idea — batted around in many states (in 2019, Kentucky and Missouri introduced retention laws while Oklahoma and South Carolina tried to remove theirs) revolves around research that shows third grade as the pivotal divide between learning to read and reading to learn.
Children who don’t have the skill start falling behind, with Annie E. Casey Foundation research showing them four times as likely to drop out of high school, and being at-risk for future problems in college and at work.
But outrage was immediate — the law would unfairly penalize poor students, learning disabled students, Black and brown students, students who don’t test well. It’s too much emphasis on a standardized test score. Retaining students also carries with it social and emotional baggage that can negatively impact a child’s future.
Nearly 55 percent of third grade students scored less than proficient on the English language arts test based on the 2018-19 M-STEP scores, according to The Detroit News.
The law, delayed from its initial 2019-2020 start because of the pandemic, took effect in 2021, when thousands of students were flagged for potential retention.
But few students were actually held back.
Bridge Michigan reports less than 7 percent of students eligible for retention were held back —229 out of 3,477 possible third-graders, according to Michigan State University research based on Michigan Department of Education reports. Instead parents and districts used the law’s exemptions.
In fact, preliminary data shows that fewer overall students were held back (.2 percent) when the law was enacted compared to 2019-20 when it wasn’t, when 0.65 percent of third-graders were held back.
Perhaps the law functions more as a lightning rod for discussing tough issues in education, a way to sit up and pay attention not unlike being called on by a teacher as we daydream.
The law, as many feared, impacts kids unequally. The MSU report found that Black students were more than twice as likely to be retained as white students; poor students were also twice as likely to be held back among their higher-income peers.
Katharine Strunk, director of MSU’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative that conducted the analysis, called it “evidence of the inequitable implementation by local school districts of the Read by Grade Three law in Michigan.”
Even rallying cries against the law increase the visibility of the problem.
MSU researchers found in 2020 that third-grade student achievement improved each year since the law was put in place — although they did not say one thing caused the other. In the run up to its implementation, literacy supports increased, with more small group and one-on-one reading, literacy interventions, increased reading instruction time and assessments.
Perhaps the law wasn’t designed to hold kids back, but to be a lightning rod for the vulnerabilities in our education system today, and if that’s the case, it is achieving.