When it comes to the Great Lakes, Michigan is a marketing machine. We urge visitors, both from inside our borders and from all-Earth’s corners, to frolic in our beautiful, unsalted waters.
But lately, this call sounds like a siren’s song as the drowning death toll mounts.
Last weekend, three people died swimming in Lake Michigan. This summer we’re on pace to have a horrific death toll; Great Lakes Surf Rescue counts 73 Great Lakes drownings in 2022, with at least 33 of them in Lake Michigan.
In 2021, 101 people lost their lives in the Great Lakes, 48 in Lake Michigan.
Several of these deaths happened along the shoreline at public beaches and could have been prevented by a lifeguard trained to watch the water and look for distress signs that most of us wouldn’t recognize.
It’s a sorry, tragic state of affairs.
Lake Michigan currents can carry swimmers away from shore, or press them into piers and breaks that challenge even strong swimmers and those aware of the mantra to “flip, float and follow.” Cold water temperatures even on halcyon days can take swimmers and boaters by surprise. Even those familiar with lake conditions can be caught unaware by the lake’s changing nature or suffer medical emergencies that become grave in the water.
Over the years, lifeguards have been replaced by warning signs and notices to “swim at your own risk.” Some have color-coded flag systems varying from green to red. Some have life rings available.
These measures, while helpful, don’t seem to be enough and, according to Dave Benjamin of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, copouts on lifeguard staffing like “funding” and “liability” don’t hold water.
Michigan lifeguards are protected by duty-of-care laws, and municipalities by a 2015 court precedent, except in cases of gross negligence and if the lifeguard was the proximate cause of death. Meanwhile, beaches, with their parking fees and concessions, drive deep influxes of cash into municipal coffers.
Gradually, disinvestment in lifeguards and languishing wages and opportunities have driven us to a place where chairs sit empty. Currently, there’s a dearth of trained lifeguards, leaving pools and guarded lakes in the same position as the state’s other hospitality industries — subject to close because of staffing shortages. We need to rebuild this industry with guards who return summer after summer to supportive workplaces and fair wages.
Trends show more people are utilizing our outdoor resources — this is a positive thing since COVID-19. More and more people are hearing our $30-million Pure Michigan calls, the invitations to come play at our beaches, to rent boats, buy ice cream cones. They come from all walks of life, with widely varying degrees of swimming skills, information and education.
But we cannot stop our responsibility at the invitation stage, turning our backs with an “empty your wallets and swim at your own risk” attitude. We need to face the situation head-on.
The United States Lifesaving Association, in 10 years of research, has put the odds of drowning at a guarded beach to a 1-in-18-million chance. That’s the least we can give to those who heed our calls to the water.
