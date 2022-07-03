In the cloud that hung over Senior Center attempts at renovation and expansion, a silver lining appeared — a $7 million allocation in next year’s state budget.
Michigan’s $76 billion budget passed Friday morning, a happy day to tout projects included and toot political horns about “partnerships.”
It’s music to our weary ears.
This silver lining meets a silver tsunami that strains the seams of our senior resources. Our region is unique as one not only growing older (like Michigan on the whole), but also growing in size. The area continues to draw in outdoorsy and active retirees, who want to be engaged in their community, and aren’t afraid to advocate for themselves.
These types got the ball rolling on finding a connection place in 1969, when Traverse City’s Senior Center grew out of a request to run activities in Traverse City’s shuffleboard pavilion. It was renovated in the ‘80s, but fundraising for a bigger, better facility started in the 2000s.
Still, more than two decades, and many millages, drawings, studies and fundraisers later, the Senior Center continues to deteriorate — even as the Senior Center Network draws 50 new joiners a month.
City-county control issues — Grand Traverse County manages and operates Senior Center Network that operates in Traverse City-owned park and building — have not shown our representatives at their best, even as taxpayers continue to renew the Senior Center Network millage that brings in more than $500,000 annually. The Senior Center was also the No. 1 choice in a survey pointed at $18 million in county ARPA funding, and the city was to make a millage proposal to cover the $8 million in building debt this coming week.
It’s too late for some. Several seniors dedicated their last years to trying to improve the facility, their legacy is penned in testimonials about the importance of the Senior Center in providing connection and activity, in funds donated, in devoting time to public meetings and weekly protests pointed at movement and cooperation.
And we don’t want it to be too late for others, as the governments will need to cooperate in this next happier phase of rebuilding the downtown location. If the money was the problem, then $7 million should go a long way to solve it.
