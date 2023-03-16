March in Michigan is a month of everything. We flick and bounce between mud, snow, hot and cold like the powerball in a pinball game.
This week’s weather forecast is a case in point: Spring mid-week with rain expected, flip back to snow and cold, rebound to warm. These freeze-thaw cycles after a mild winter full of the same are bound to wreak havoc on our roads — which, let’s face it, are already pretty awful.
However, before we go down that pitted road, we need to give credit where it’s due:
Bridge Michigan reported last week that 6,047 miles of county roads were patched up, repaved or somehow maintained in 2022 — a small improvement over the 5,698 miles improved in 2021, according to a County Road Association of Michigan survey. Also, 46 percent of local roads were rated in good or fair condition, an increase over 36 percent in 2019, plus federally funded primary roads in good/fair condition reached 52 percent, up from 45 percent in 2019.
These gains are important, but we’re still falling short. To make the 2031 goal of getting 90 percent of the state’s primary county roadways and 60 percent of local roads in good/fair condition, we would’ve needed to double the road miles repaired in 2022, County Road Association of Michigan CEO Denise Donohue said in a press statement.
But fixing isn’t always about spending, as Michigan has pointed billions at infrastructure in recent years. Inflation, supply chains and staffing have taken a toll. And while potholes certainly seem to happen overnight, solutions take longer.
Michigan seems at a crossroads, pardon the pun, between our roads, our burgeoning electric vehicle industries and the anticipated continuation/worsening of the freeze-thaw cycle predicted with climate change.
What can we do differently to get out of the bureaucratic equivalent of cold-patching our problems?
We urge our leaders to take the advice normally given to drivers who can’t avoid a pothole — line up and hit it squarely.
