As the snow recedes, we tend to see our surroundings with fresh eyes.
Wow, those windows are dirty. Did we spend our winter throwing furniture at the walls? Oh, so that’s where that missing ornament ended up!
Outside is much the same: Huh, that’s where Fido prefers to take his constitutional. Was the siding always so dented?
With observations, comes intentions: Let’s scrub and organize, top to bottom! Let’s finally get around to those procrastination projects! The garden will be a showplace this year!
We join the birds in their instinct to nest. We join the bears in their drive to move around after their seasonal sluggishness. But, as we get organized, it’s important to keep these creatures in mind.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marked 2022 as the first re-emergence of the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 2016. But besides killing more than 52 million birds, many culled to contain the fatal disease in domestic flocks and sending the price of eggs skyward — its toll on wild birds is less clear. Wild migrating birds are suspected to have brought the disease to the state, according to a recent story by Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis. And, luckily, Michigan’s endangered bird populations, like the piping plover and Kirtland’s warblers, haven’t been impacted yet.
But avian flu was found in more than 160 wild birds, beginning with a mute swan collected in Monroe County in March 2022, according to the DNR, and five of those were in Grand Traverse County, one in Antrim, one in Benzie and one in Kalkaska.
Additionally, people in our region are seeing more bears than ever, as explored in a recent ”Melatonin Bear” story about upcoming changes to the hunting regulations.
The DNR estimates the northern Lower Peninsula black bear population has expanded to 2,200. And while they typically exit dens in April, warming winters — no surprise — has monkeyed around with their internal calendars. In the last few years, bears made their appearance from mid- to late March.
As their metabolism ramps up, they look for food and follow their noses. Traverse City-based DNR wildlife biologist Steve Griffith called them “a big nose followed by a stomach.”
To keep wild birds and bears safe, add taking in or cleaning bird feeders to your list of spring chores.
Scrubbing feeders and soaking it for 10 minutes in a bleach solution will help contain the spread of avian flu, but feeders also are a siren’s call to bears looking for fast food. As we learned sadly in 2021, bears will return to the site of a free meal, over and over, eventually losing their natural fear of the humans sharing their “restaurant” space. This also goes for the grills that ceremoniously start our season and our garbage, which generates a powerful perfume in the warming months.
So this year, as we feel the spring stirrings, remember our neighbors and make your space part of their safe travel route — not their destination.
