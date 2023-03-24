What is that word when swaths of land lose the essential elements to sustain most life? Oh, yes, desertification.
Unfortunately, this term is now applied to more than just natural phenomena. We’ve seen “food deserts,” areas where nutritious and affordable food is hard to find; “health care deserts,” where private equity-owned hospitals close in rural areas; and “news deserts,” where information that isn’t marketing, advertising or propaganda has all but dried up.
But Leelanau County, surrounded by water on three sides, is doing something to address a spreading child care desert.
Rising property values (the median Leelanau County home price was $695,000 in February); the “silvering” of the community (Census Bureau data puts Leelanau’s median age at 54.6, about 16 years older than the nation’s median age); combined with the lack of affordable child care options can effectively bar young families from putting down roots and settling in.
County advocates are proactively moving on several fronts at once — with a child care millage for early child care development, which raises about $700,000 a year for five years, and several affordable housing projects and strategies in play.
What we were happiest to learn about the child care millage, in a recent status check by Record-Eagle Reporter Grace George, was that the state appears to be helping these efforts, instead of taking a reactive stance.
For years, both public and private efforts to build and create child care options had been hampered by Michigan regulators who, instead of offering to help design regulation-compliant centers and certify entrepreneurs, seemed happier pointing fingers than offering helping hands.
Today’s Tri-Share partnership — when parents, their employers and the state split child-care costs equally three ways — the state help with child care workers’ wages and certification support for new providers shows the state is prioritizing help over the hammer.
But they must move quickly, especially in our region, where inflation, stagnant wages and sky-high costs of living continue to squeeze families out.
Our region is growing, but it must grow in a way that supports our schools, businesses and, essentially, the way of life that makes this place an oasis. Because deserts can and do appear — even when they’re surrounded by water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.