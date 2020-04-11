COVID-19 knocked on our doors, and when it crossed the threshold, much disappeared from the rooms of our lives.
First-world things like awkward hugs and restaurant dinners.
Structural stability like school and a steady paycheck.
Core confidence in our security, safety and the knowledge that we, and the people we love, would not die alone and uncomforted.
But other things are declining, too — like traffic crashes, crime and pollution.
Compared to last year at this time, there are 27 fewer fatalities (179) and 186 fewer serious injuries (882), according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark said that between March 2019 and March 2020, the sheriff’s department saw an 11 percent decrease in all calls for service.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index reported a 20 percent improvement compared to a year ago — and said that it’s the longest stretch of “good” air quality seen in March since at least 1995.
Car insurance companies are even promising to give money back to their customers.
News like this brings out our human tendency to look for silver linings, and we cleave to them.
But after all is said and done, and we’ve evicted COVID-19 — or at least figured out a way to cohabitate with it — we don’t want these impacts to evaporate in our zeal to return to life as usual.
We need to note them, study them. Within our four walls, now is the time to consider our rooms for improvement.
