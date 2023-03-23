One year ago, the Glen Lake Lakers found themselves on the losing end of a 57-44 scoreline when the last buzzer sounded in a girls basketball state semifinal at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.
“It was heartbreaking to lose in that game,” the Lakers’ Olivia Mikowski recently said. “We wanted that really bad.”
It was the third time the Lakers had made the state semifinals since 2017 — a stretch of excellence that had to have been just a bit bittersweet since they hadn’t gotten a chance to play in the big game.
But fast-forward to this year: Glen Lake showed us all a gut-punch of a loss doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the story.
The Lakers (26-2) wrapped up the 2023 state championship last Saturday with a 60-43 win over Baraga in the Division 4 title game at the Breslin Center, winning in come-from-behind fashion — just as they did in several previous games.
This year’s Lakers have been proclaimed a “second-half team” and are a living example of Yogi Berra’s famous saying, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
“If we’re down or it’s a close game, we come back and just slam the door on them,” Mikowski said.
During last weekend’s game the Lakers got out to an early lead, “but they soon found themselves down by double digits,” as Record-Eagle Sports Editor Brendan Quealy wrote in Sunday’s Record-Eagle. “Yet they didn’t panic. They didn’t get upset. They didn’t blame one another or let their frustrations get the better of them.”
It took poise, focus, perseverance and a team-first mentality — all in the biggest spotlight there is when it comes to high school basketball in Michigan.
Their example is one we can all learn from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.