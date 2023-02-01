Here’s the setup:
Traverse City in the wintertime when weeks morph into months without sunlight. Temperatures plummet, reminding humans how much of their body is made up of water, as they shovel, and ice-chip, and snowblow, and shovel. The formerly summer-bumping town quiets, its traffic now diverted to websites for seasonal affective disorder.
But now comes Traverse City Comedy Fest — the punchline we’ve been waiting for.
We are happy for the revival of the funny festival, hosted by the Downtown Traverse City Association, running Feb. 2-4. National comics like Maria Bamford, Tom Papa, ISMO, Dean Edwards and Jackie Kashian will play crowds at City Opera House, Traverse City Comedy Club, Encore 201, The Workshop Brewing Company and Hotel Indigo, along with scores of local comedians and comedy groups.
Our community is comedy gold — in the literal sense — as evidenced by hale support of the Traverse City Film Festival-organized Traverse City Winter Comedy Arts Festival, that brought headliners like Rosie O’Donnell, Bill Maher and Judd Apatow to town during its 2011-2015 run. Film Fest’s 2016 event was pushed from February to April, citing weather and flight concerns, then canceled altogether. Hope flickered again in 2019, when Film Fest leadership announced the resumption of the comedy festival for 2020, then canceled.
So, we are champing at the bit. (The comedy bit — and if this pun is any indication, we need new material.)
The fest fits the bill with comedy for everyone, from a Roast Battle at Encore 201 (Thursday at 10 p.m.); to a Clean Comedy Showcase at City Opera House (2 p.m. Saturday); to the Dirty Show (Encore 201, Saturday, 10:30 p.m.); a “Future of Comedy” showcase of up-and comers (Friday, 4:30 p.m., hosted by Mike Ball); to improv and audience participation from Good on Paper, Tilt Think and Tam White, plus a host of local comedians to support and a number of workshops, from “Stand Up 101” to “The Business of Funny” at the Hotel Indigo ballroom.
If ticket sales are any indication, with several sold-out shows already, our appetite for comedy — like our appetite for potato-chip-topped mac ‘n’ cheese and tater-tot casseroles — looms large in winter’s drear.
So we welcome the laughs, and applaud in-advance the DTCA and the local performers and organizers for making it happen. We’ll shovel. You slay.
For a full lineup, download the program at Record-Eagle.com.
