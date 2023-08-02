Last month, the Downtown Development Authority removed a new business item for further discussion: Hiring a strategic communicator using TIF ‘97 and Old Town TIF funds for potentially $10,000 a month.
We agree with DDA Chair Gabe Schneider that this move requires “ducks in line” in how the proposals are considered, and want to throw a few more questions into the mix.
The DDA’s RFP outlines the following points:
- Early 2020 Census results reveal that the population of Traverse City grew by nearly 7 percent in the last 10 years and Grand Traverse County grew by nearly 10 percent, making it the second-fastest growing county in Michigan.
- In the last 25-plus years, the value of property in the TIF 97 district has increased 286 percent. The value of property in the Old Town TIF district has increased 34 percent in the same period. Today, the two TIF Districts generate more than five times as much tax revenue per acre than the city as a whole and roughly 50 times that for all of Grand Traverse County.
- Issues with affordable housing, rising rents are driving out smaller retailers and those in business struggle to retain and attract workers.
- TIF 97 is scheduled to expire in 2028. There are a number of projects identified within the existing TIF 97 Plan that are currently in the planning and/or development phase and will require several years to fully realize. A handful of projects have not yet started.
- At the same time, several of the infrastructure projects that were implemented by the DDA near the inception of the organization, as well as older projects implemented under the two TIF plans, are showing signs of significant wear-and-tear and will need repair/replacement. TIF funding is also requested for city-led infrastructure projects within the downtown.
- TIF currently captures $4,000,000 in growth on property tax capture.
Also from the RFP: “At the same time, there is a vocal, organized, active and sizable contingent of citizens who continue to push back on new development, have expressed no desire to extend TIF and continue to openly question the value, intent and goals of the DDA.”
We don’t question the value of the DDA, but we do question the fundamentals of this move.
Does “strategic communication” mean the same thing as clear, accountable and transparent communication?
Is it fair to use potentially $120,000 ($10,000 retainer for 12 months) in tax-increment financing to make the argument to continue TIF programs? Are there any restrictions on these dollars or the communications themselves?
In our experience, efforts to manage public relations can end up as efforts to manage inquiry, which can be pretty hit-or-miss in our engaged and informed populace.
We also think the members of the DDA and CEO Jean Derenzy are articulate, forthright and the best spokespeople for the group.
We think the DDA should make the case for extension with clear, narrowly focused plans — will there be amendments for housing, boundaries, parking decks? — using time-tested standards of transparency and accountability.
We are growing, yes, but we should grow in ways that best facilitate hearing community voices. Directly.
