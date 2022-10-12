Remember the not-to-distant past when a COVID-positive person traversing through your business or school was shouted from the treetops? When notifications about our community’s case count, beds counts and ventilators were a daily item? When testing sites and vaccine distribution drew blocks-long lines?
These days, COVID-19 news has gone from a shout to a whisper.
But that doesn’t mean it’s gone.
COVID-19 continues to spread. Only now, we hear it from our friends, co-workers and family, as we have plentiful access to home tests. Vaccines have also tamped down the virus’ virulence, and people aren’t getting as ill.
Currently, in Grand Traverse County, 97 cases (per 100,000) were recorded this week. Our transmission status is “low,” according to the state dashboard, and only 3.2 percent of staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
This could change as we migrate indoors together.
Now isn’t the time to get complacent.
COVID may have receded into the information background, but some important vaccine developments can prepare us for the expected winter surge ahead.
Several recent studies show that many adults are tuning out, or confused by, vaccine developments and booster recommendations.
Newly authorized bivalent vaccines are an effective two-for-one way to boost immunity before the cold sets in.
Bivalent boosters, made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, are authorized for everyone 12 years and older, and target two omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5).
These can be taken at least two months out from a previous booster, and can be co-administered with a flu shot.
A search for facilities surfaced almost 20 bivalent vaccine distribution sites within 30 miles. Most of these sites also offer an array of vaccine and booster options to fit individual preferences.
Our COVID-19 learning curve continues to grow and change, even as it quiets. We have short memories and tend to forget the surges of the last two winters. Only now, we have more ways to protect ourselves and others. We just have to use them.
For more information, call Michigan’s COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
