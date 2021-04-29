Kalkaska area voters go to the polls Tuesday.
Kalkaska Public Schools officials say the most important part of the district’s $16.85 million capital projects bond proposal is the creation of a building dedicated to early childhood care and education.
Early childhood education can put youngsters on the road to lifelong learning — and earning.
We encourage Kalkaska voters to approve this bond request. Homeowners’ tax bills will remain unchanged by the proposal, because an existing millage expires next week. The community’s children — particularly the very young — will benefit from improved facilities.
Study after study has shown that the first few years of a child’s life has massive impact on the rest of his or her life.
Early childhood is when we learn how to get along with others and how to communicate effectively. It’s when we realize that others have feelings, when we start to develop a sense of self and begin to understand the value of the individual. It’s when we typically get our first good look at society outside our own family. It’s when we take the first few steps toward an individual world view that likely will be with us for the rest of our lives.
Early childhood experiences provide the foundation on which our lives are built. A solid foundation can support a solid life and a solid career.
Education is a critical component of career building. Welders, pilots, bankers, chefs, teachers and CNC operators all need to learn their crafts before they can earn a living in their trade. And before anyone can learn to guide a financial institution, weld pipes, teach math or fly a plane, they need to learn how to be a functioning member of society.
Early childhood education programs aim to help youngsters develop the skills they need to thrive as they grow physically and psychologically.
Kalkaska Public Schools is in the third year of a 5-year strategic plan. A bond proposal is part of that plan. Superintendent Terry Starr said all involved believed from the start that the core of the bond should be an early childhood center that could house the Great Start Readiness Program and Head Start — both free preschool offerings to low-income families — as well as tuition-based early childhood programs.
Cherry Street Elementary would become such a center if voters approve the bond.
An early childhood center also could help provide a sense of stability for families. Kalkaska in recent years has become home to many young families that can’t afford rents in Traverse City. As more families move to Kalkaska, demand for early educational opportunities is certain to grow.
The proposal doesn’t include a hike from the current tax levy, but it would prevent the mill rate from going down. The district on May 1 will make the final payment on a 30-year bond, which would drop the mill rate from its current rate of 3.72 to 2.72. If the proposal is passed, the rate would remain 3.72 and would in 6 years drop to 3.1.
Voters on Tuesday will decide, among other things, if they want to provide the funding needed to create a central location for preschool educational offerings.
Other proposed capital projects include expanding Birch Street Elementary by eight classrooms to house fourth- and fifth-grade students and the addition of a full-size gym; security, athletic and lighting upgrades; replacing the water well at Rapid City School; expanding band facilities at the middle school; new playground equipment; roof repairs; resurfacing the track and athletic field; improved technology infrastructure; furniture replacement; parking lot and sidewalk repairs and fence replacements.