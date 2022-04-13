Kalkaska County’s board of commissioners last week voted 6-1 to continue exploring options for repairing the Kaliseum’s pool area, which has been closed for two years because of structural problems.
Any movement toward getting the recreational and health center back into full operation would be progress.
Officials from Kalkaska Memorial Health Center told the board they’re interested in partnering with the county to renovate the Kaliseum. The hospital wants to offer resources to bolster the services and capabilities of the facility to make it into a multi-generational health facility that improves the health and wellness of current residents and draws people to the county.
“This could bring a community element to Kalkaska County that would significantly help the county grow,” Kalkaska Memorial Health Center CEO Kevin Rogols said last week. “This is exponentially more significant than a marijuana shop … This is something that people will come and move to Kalkaska for.”
Building a community takes teamwork and energy. Kalkaska has plenty of both.
Railroad Square, a new downtown park with public amenities, recently leveraged a $3.47 million-dollar federal grant from the Community Development Block Grant program to transform a largely vacant tract of land into a beautiful outdoor gathering place. The hope is to entice both residents and visitors to stop and spend time in the village.
A mile northwest of Railroad Square sits the Kaliseum, an indoor recreation facility that holds at least as much potential to bring community members together.
The Kaliseum is funded by a .25-mill operating tax. Kalkaska County voters approved the Kaliseum operational millage in 2008, 2012 and 2016, but rejected a renewal request in August 2020. In November 2020, county leaders asked voters to reconsider the tax and it was approved for four years from 2021 through 2024.
Adjacent to the Kalkaska County Civic Center, the Kaliseum houses an ice arena, a fitness center, a new golf simulator and an indoor pool with waterslide.
Unfortunately, the pool area — a substantial portion of the space inside the building — has been closed for two years. Mechanical problems impeded ventilation, which led to moisture build-up and structural problems. The problem hit the news when a rusty nut and bolt fell from the high ceiling, resulting in that part of the facility being closed.
Officials last week voted to continue exploring options for renovating the Kaliseum’s pool area. The project is set to be sent out for bid soon, but it is uncertain if a pool will remain or be replaced by other uses.
Maintenance work thoughout the Kaliseum has picked up in the last 18 months. The building’s boilers were fixed, the hockey rink’s compressor replaced, and most areas painted and cleaned.
Kalkaska Memorial Health Center officials now seek to become a partner with the county in Kaliseum renovations so the hospital could make use of some space in the facility, without interfering with the general public’s use. Commissioners have not yet committed to partnering with the hospital.
Complex managers’ biggest concern is funding for maintenance and repairs going forward. A partnership with the hospital could help fund that work and ensure the facility remains in good repair.
Anything that would help the Kaliseum fulfill its mission of offering residents a fully operational health facility is a move in the right direction.
