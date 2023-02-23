In June 2020, a rising wave of students, inspired by the heroism of nurses in the early days COVID-19 pandemic, applied to nursing schools — some showing boosted enlistments up 10-15 percent.
A year later, a Health Affairs workforce analysis saw nursing ranks drop 100,000 people, the largest drop in nearly a half century, with a significant number of those leaving hospitals and under the age of 35.
That’s what happens when politics and nursing co-mingle as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the U.S. and world saw shortages coming well before this peak and through it.
More than a decade ago, census numbers told us that Baby Boomer retirements, combined with increased needs of aging healthcare, was a problem. We knew that, by 2030, our 65-plus demographic would hit 73 million and need 1.2 million registered nurses to care for them.
Yet nursing school admissions continued their competitive chokehold. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, a lack of spots in nursing schools in 2018-2019 left more than 75,000 qualified candidates out in the dust.
We are glad to see the $56 million agreement between community colleges, and public and private universities that allows students to receive three years of nursing education at community college and one year at a university — highlighted in our recent Sunday edition — and applaud the many partnerships that made it happen, including Michigan Community College Association, the Michigan Association of State Universities, Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Michigan Works! Association, Michigan Association of Colleges of Nursing and the Michigan Council of Nursing Education Administrators.
But we also fear that politics still strain this vital need.
Last year, Michigan State Rep. John Roth introduced two bills — House Bills 5556-57 — to amend the Community College Act and allow community colleges to offer four-year nursing degrees. House Bill 5556 would allow the boards of trustees of community colleges to establish a nursing education program that grants a bachelor of science in nursing (BSNs) and House Bill 5557 would amend the definition of community college in the Community College Act to provide that a qualifying institution could offer a BSN.
But that bill was tie-barred to another that, if passed, would have withheld property taxes from any community college that offered a BSN — basically undercutting it completely.
This territorial dance about nursing programs has been going on for more than 15 years. Taxpayers will need to ask how bad it’s got to get before our state-supported institutions focus less on lobbying and more on the needs of our state residents.
It’s not the same for other programs: In 2012, the state Legislature amended the Community College Act to let colleges offer four-year degrees in cement technology, culinary arts, energy production and maritime technology, according to Northwestern Michigan College’s website. NMC recently announced that a donor is funding a dedicated surveying technology program recruiter to shore up shortfalls in the profession.
But more needs to be done, and soon.
New high school graduates are looking elsewhere for opportunities. The Detroit News reporting of state data showed just 52 percent of the class of 2022 enrolled in college within six months of graduation, a 13-percent dive from a decade ago.
Enrollments are down statewide, with students citing rising costs, high wages of non-degree jobs and, yes, politics as reasons not to pursue higher education. Michigan also is losing more people than it attracts and seeing low birth rates.
Making higher education more responsive and collaborative not only benefits prospective students, but the millions of aging Americans who will rely on them — in the very near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.