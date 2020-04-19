There is more than enough need to go around.
More than 1 million Michiganders have filed for unemployment since early March as social distancing measures and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order forced many workplaces to shutter.
That’s about a quarter of Michigan workers.
It’s a devastating blow in a state where more than 40 percent of households don’t earn enough to cover basic expenses. In the meantime, household bills continue to come due as both unemployment and stimulus payments have been slow to arrive.
And there isn’t much hope of a financial turnaround before the next round of monthly payments arrive in less than two weeks.
Several state officials have offered assurances the money will arrive sooner or later, possibly much later. But they have offered little hope for those who either didn’t start with savings or already ran through what they set aside.
That worsening reality has placed many otherwise self-sufficient Michigan families in the position of asking for help from a variety of nonprofits and social service organizations. Food banks are overrun with people who, under normal circumstances, wouldn’t ask for aid. Home heating assistance programs are flooded with requests for help buying firewood or propane as wintry weather persists into spring. And nonprofits that provide emergency assistance are meeting demands they couldn’t have fathomed two months ago.
The fact is, the economic hurricane triggered by the shutdown needed to tamp down the spread of COVID-19 is devastating, both to Michigan households and the nonprofits trying to serve as their lifeboat. The crisis we’re experiencing arrived at a time months from the typical holiday surge of giving.
That’s why, especially at this moment, it’s important for everyone who is capable to step forward to keep those aid organizations working.
Under normal circumstances, the Grand Traverse region bustles with generous people, ready to give both time and resources to help neighbors. But the fair weather moments aren’t the ones that define us.
Already, we have seen an outpouring of donations to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund. To date, donors have committed nearly $370,000 to the fund, and GTRCF has passed out more than $180,000 worth of grants to local nonprofits. The list of recipients represents many of those nonprofits most impacted during the past six weeks. The list, this isn’t all of them, includes: Benzie Area Christian Neighbors, Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Generations Ahead, Good Samaritan Family Services, Goodwill Industries, Hospice of Michigan, Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, Leelanau Christian Neighbors, NWMI Food Coalition, Salvation Army, Single MOMM, Step Up Northern Michigan, Traverse Health Clinic and Women’s Resource Center.
We hope those who are able will join us in supporting any or all of those or any other nonprofits facing increased demand for the foreseeable future. Or if you aren’t sure where to contribute, send what you can to the Urgent Needs Fund.
None of us can predict when we will need a boost to survive tough times, and neither can the organizations that provide those nudges.
It’s time, if we’re able, to be there for those who are there for us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.