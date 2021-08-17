No one wants sewage to find its way into Grand Traverse Bay. That not only gives swimmers pause — it also affects the bay’s ecosystem.
So we support the city commission’s move Monday to pay an engineering firm up to $14,900 for drawings, specifications and cost estimates to reline more than a mile of sewer mains, much of that length buried under Bay Street, which parallels the edge of West Grand Traverse Bay.
The aging clay pipes have developed leaks. Those leaks apparently have allowed groundwater, pushed upward by high Great Lakes water levels, to flow into the sanitary sewer pipes through cracks or gaps at the joints.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger blamed the issue for a string of sewage overflows into the Boardman River near Union Street in 2020. The old pipes probably run near capacity. After all, the city has grown since those clay pipes were installed decades ago. Add groundwater seepage — particularly during the heavy storms we’ve seen in recent years — and the system takes in more than it can handle.
City Commissioner Tim Werner in 2020 ran a statistical analysis that estimated 541 million gallons of extra water was ingested by the sewage system that year.
Even if the pipes were able to handle that volume of groundwater, it certainly would put extra stress on the sewage treatment plant, which needs costly repairs of its own. Treating sewage is a delicate business. It makes sense to keep the volume as low as possible. And if gaps are large enough to allow groundwater in, they’re big enough to let sewage out.
The old clay mains hit their maximum load during storms, when they tend to back up and overflow, letting some sewage reach the Boardman River and hence the bay. Sewage gushed out of a trunkline near Union Street three times in 2020, at a spot upstream from some leaky spots in the pipes. That suggests the lines already were full of groundwater and simply couldn’t take in the sewage flowing from the homes and businesses upstream.
Fixing the issue deserves priority. Hiring an engineering firm is a good first step toward reducing water inflow, reducing stress on the sewage treatment plant, reducing sewage overflows into the river and bay.
Adding new lining to the old pipe will be costly. But it will reduce leakage and, Krueger says, should make the sewer mains usable for 50 more years. It will be a good investment.
Water is the lifeblood of Traverse City. We drink it, we swim in it, and a large portion of our local economy leverages it to attract customers.
Traverse City is seeking $27 million in loans from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, to pay for both a list of sewer system repairs and for a $14 million checklist of sewage treatment plant repairs and upgrades.
We need to make these repairs, so we need the loan. Because we need clean water for drinking, swimming and attracting tourist dollars.