A 2019 report commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found that the State of Michigan had not been meeting its 50 percent funding commitment to county health departments, but was meeting only 25-30 percent of it’s cost share.
That just doesn’t cut it. We need public health departments to function at full speed, particularly during a pandemic.
Virtually every American has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Families lost loved ones. Waitstaff and housekeepers lost income. Employers lost business. Teachers and students lost educational progress. Nurses, EMTs and other frontline workers continue to live in fear of catching coronavirus from the people they help.
We’re all simmering inside, on the edge of the boiling point. Underlying all those pandemic pressures, the deep national political divide adds another red-hot coal to the fire that is roasting our minds.
Most Americans are handling the additional stress with the support of family and friends. But those who are most strained by both financial and health issues turn to public health departments for treatment.
Public health is a tough job even in normal times. During the pandemic, it has turned into a pressure cooker. Some public health workers are confronted by politically charged threats while they’re just doing their job. Resignations have thrown more work on the shoulders of remaining workers.
Like many other employment sectors, public health has lost employees during the pandemic. Health officers say low wages, chronic underfunding, and a deeply politicized workplace have made public health work undesirable.
Public health workers feel pandemic pressures just as workers in other sectors do, but they feel it multiplied — because, by the nature of the job, they deal face-to-face with the folks who already are overwhelmed by the same pressures.
So it’s not surprising that some of the region’s public health workers have joined the Great Resignation and quit. That may solve the problem for those workers — but it makes it worse for coworkers who need to take up the slack. Funding woes suggest it will be awhile before those lost workers are replaced.
Experts long have said Michigan’s public health system was underfunded and understaffed. The pandemic has made the situation much worse.
“It’s been a problem for 27 years. We were on a very shaky scaffolding before all this started,” said Norm Hess, Executive Director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health.
It’s no wonder that some dedicated public health workers — exposed to illness, worried about finances, confronted by threats, worn down by the daily grind — have chosen to retire or resign. Meanwhile, the pandemic marches on and financially stressed citizens continue to rely on public health departments for health care.
We encourage lawmakers and state executives to work together to increase public health department funding to promised levels.