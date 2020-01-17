The U.S. Department of Commerce on Dec. 6 officially agreed with farmers’ and processors’ contention that dried tart cherries grown in Turkey were being sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices.
But the U.S. International Trade Commission on Jan. 14 decreed that those imported dried cherries don’t and won’t injure the U.S. cherry industry.
What happened?
A national coalition of growers and processors, led by Michigan agri-businesses says the domestic cherry industry already is hurting.
That’s what drove them to initiate and finance the petition for government action.
Those cherry processors and growers now are scratching their heads, trying to figure out why the ITC decided no government intervention is needed to protect the U.S. tart cherry industry from unfair competition.
We’re also puzzled.
The trade commission’s decision not to place antidumping or countervailing duties on those imports is confusing, particularly given the Department of Commerce’s stance that those cherries are priced unfairly low.
It’s also at odds with the ITC’s own 5-0 vote in June to move forward with the petition that alleged imports from Turkey have harmed the U.S. cherry industry.
We won’t know for another month what led to this week’s decision — the ITC will release its final report on Feb. 18. Until then, we’re all left guessing.
The U.S. Department of Commerce currently maintains 500 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders.
In February, we’ll learn why the tart cherry industry won’t benefit from such an order.
The petitioning group — the Dried Tart Cherry Trade Committee — includes Cherry Central Cooperative in Traverse City; Graceland Fruit, Inc. in Frankfort; Payson Fruit Growers Coop in Payson, Utah; Shoreline Fruit, LLC in Traverse City; and Smeltzer Orchard Co. in Frankfort.
Shoreline Fruit’s Don Gregory said last month that the hoped-for import duties wouldn’t have solved the problem, but would have helped keep it from getting worse.
Even while the petition worked its way through the system, though, the problem appeared to be changing.
There is evidence that at least one importer was sidestepping the possible duties by routing cherries grown and dried in Turkey through another country, from which they could be imported into the U.S. without countervailing or anti-dumping duties.
No matter where cherry imported products originate or what route they take to get here, selling them at less than they cost to make is unfair to domestic growers.
