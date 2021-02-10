Traverse City Area Public Schools students this week received report cards — the first some parents have seen since March 2020. Those reports, along with periodic testing data, tells the story of 11 months of difficult times for teachers and students.
Like virtually every aspect of our lives, our educational system needed to bob and weave in response to the punches thrown by the pandemic and related efforts to keep Americans out of hospitals and graveyards. Educators have been doing the best they can with the tools available.
Kids and young adults every summer backslide a bit academically as they focus on sandboxes, sunshine, swimming, cycling and seasonal jobs. Each September, they all have some catching up to do when they again hit the books.
Coronavirus in 2020 threw a wrench into the school calendar. Instead of the predictable summer academic slide, students and teachers took a bumpy ride of interrupted schedules, unfamiliar remote-learning technology and lack of face-to-face interaction. The result is that many students — if not all — suffered a significant amount of regression in the past year.
“All we can do is the best we can to catch them up,” third-grade teacher Lauren Heise said this month.
Experts early last year predicted a catastrophic slide in school achievement. It turned out many students recovered more quickly than those experts expected, especially in reading skills.
“We did see some regression, but some of the kids we expected a huge slide from recovered really quickly,” Suttons Bay Public Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said in December. “That speaks to the overall resilience of kids. They sure are a lot tougher than we give them credit for.”
Math, though, proved to be a struggle for many students, according nationwide November data from nonprofit research organization NWEA. Nearly 38 percent of fourth graders, 35 percent of fifth graders and 36.5 percent of sixth graders were classified as “sliders” in math, meaning their skills regressed from the previous year.
New curriculum across Traverse City Area Public Schools was designed to account for the expected losses and built measures into the lessons to help students relearn what they had forgotten. The changes apparently are helping.
But we’re not back to normal. Not in society, business, employment, health or education. The pandemic set back implementation of Michigan’s Read By Grade Three law, originally set to take effect last school year. The law could hold back students who score more than a grade level behind on the reading portion of the M-STEP test. It’s proven that kids that far behind in reading skills benefit from being held back. Last year, the law was put on a one-year hold.
The past 12 months took a huge bite out of educational progress. If the law takes effect this year, it’s possible hundreds or thousands of children could be held back.
Recognizing that this year’s crop of third-graders might best recover from the pandemic’s disruptive effects by graduating to fourth grade, Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Michael Rice is again seeking federal waivers from state assessment requirements, arguing that Michigan students have not received consistent teaching and learning in the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.
Michigan received such a waiver last school year. If the waiver is granted, the implementation of Michigan’s Read By Grade Three law would be delayed for a second year.
We understand the arguments for holding back third graders who have trouble reading — in normal times. But these are not normal times. This has been an unsettling year for everyone, including third graders. As Suttons Bay’s Petz said, kids are resilient. Give them the tools they need and they’ll catch up.
The best way to help third-graders recover from the last year’s shared challenges may be to provide them extra reading help — in fourth grade, in a classroom shared with familiar faces.
Even if this year’s third graders are mildly behind in the reading norm, moving them up to a bolstered fourth-grade classroom might be the best way to help them back toward normalcy after this bumpy ride.