These days, sex education curriculum can provide tinder to the growing cultural conflagration.
Political pressure prompted education board members in Miami-Dade schools to renege on their previous textbook approval last week, effectively axing sex education in Florida’s largest school district.
In Nebraska, school board primaries forwarded candidates who claim modern sex education is a way to “groom” children for exploitation by pedophiles, citing research done by a former “Captain Kangaroo” songwriter.
In Traverse City’s areas largest district, updates to the curriculum were approved last week that put kids’ first, instead of politics.
Within the abstinence curriculum, the advisory board added definitions of sexual activity and a section about refusal skills, to teach students how to communicate to someone that they don’t want to engage in sex. They added a reminder that kids can talk to teachers about negative feelings these encounters may prompt.
The curriculum also now defines healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships, and trains kids on how to assess their own, with advice on how to get out of a harmful relationships safely and how to help friends who are in harmful relationships. For contraception, updates were included on types, use, impact and effectiveness.
The updates came after public hearings and with the input of the sex education advisory board, which consists of 19 community and staff members who meet monthly to review sex education curriculum and materials. Peer-reviewed science and research backed by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided guidance.
Kids need engaged and caring parents and leaders to help them navigate their changing sexual landscape, no question.
They also need facts and information to inform their decision-making. However, parents who disagree, in Michigan and in most states in the nation, have the ability to opt their kids out as individuals, as opposed to scuttling these options for all.
The sex-talk taboo has a long history in school districts, and states certainly vary in their approach to the subject. But the alternative — not talking about it at all — makes kids more vulnerable, not less.
