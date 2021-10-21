The current — and still growing — worker shortage is no secret. Coronavirus-related restrictions and shutdowns removed millions of Americans from the workforce. Pretty much everyone believed those idled workers would crowd back into the workplace when pandemic restrictions lifted. But the situation is more complicated than anyone predicted.
Experts and amateurs alike are tossing around possible reasons five million Americans haven’t yet come back to work. Employers are brainstorming for ideas about how to attract the workers who have returned.
The situation in which we find ourselves involves a complex web of factors: health, school schedules, child care options, family dynamics, government support programs, changing pay levels, differing expectations, deep thoughts about career options — and the fear that COVID-19 has still more surprises in store for us.
All those elements are intertwined like a box full of slithering vipers. It’s anybody’s guess which snake moves where, anybody’s guess which factor next takes a bite at the economy.
It’s ironic that those segments of the workforce that many of us tend to think would be the first to crumble in this maelstrom of uncertainty have proven to be reliable and sturdy throughout the pandemic.
International workers for decades have helped seasonal resorts in northern Michigan handle the workload through the busy summer.
In a typical season, thousands of international workers come to the U.S. via the H2B (temporary, seasonal, non-agricultural workers) visa program.
In 2021, all 66,000 H2B visas allowed by the federal government were claimed. Properties including Grand Traverse Resort and Spa and the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island rely on H2B visa workers to fill some staff positions.
There were regulatory hiccups during the pandemic, but as soon as those were ironed out, international workers showed up for work, as usual.
Migrant workers for a century have helped northern Michigan farmers harvest cherries, apples and other crops.
Farms all over the nation depend on migrant labor in the field. Not many locals clamor for seasonal jobs, because such jobs typically last only a few weeks. Way back when most people grew their own crops for personal consumption, migrant labor hardly existed. But it became an essential part of the formula when the U.S. population shifted toward cities and individual farmers became responsible for feeding, not just their family, but hundreds of strangers.
Despite the invention and use of machinery, harvest time for many farmers still requires many hands — hands that farmers can’t afford to keep on the payroll all year. That means they need migrant labor, people willing to relocate by the season, year after year.
Many migrant workers have contributed to our seasonal workforce in northern Michigan for decades — they’re part-time residents, not unlike cottage owners who reside here just a few weeks every year.
Cottage owners spend money. Migrant workers earn money. Both groups play essential roles in northern Michigan’s economy.
Farms and resorts across northern Michigan deal every year with a bit of uncertainty as they arrange for migrant or international workers. But those workers have helped keep the region’s economy pumping through the pandemic.
Employers in nearly every sector of the economy this year are getting a taste of that uncertainty as they compete for pandemic-displaced workers coming back to the workplace.