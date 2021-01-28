More than 400,000 Michiganders are employed in food and agriculture, according Michigan State University’s Center for Regional Health Systems. Or at least that’s how many of our neighbors, friends and family members earned their paychecks feeding us before the pandemic hit. The number certainly is lower at the moment.
The last 10 months saw restaurant dining rooms closed, reopened at reduced capacity, and then closed again. They’re on track to again reopen on Monday, Feb. 1, at 25 percent of normal seating capacity.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Trish Wiltse, president and co-owner of TC Food, which operates Firefly, Bubba’s, The Kitchen and Grandview Catering, said after the planned Feb. 1 reopening announcement. “It’s just challenging to get any business we can. Most of the locals have been great and very supportive. The takeout numbers have been up, but it’s good to get back open for business.”
Restaurants and bars are a more significant part of Traverse City’s economy than they are in other Michigan communities.
Traverse City’s decades-long status as a tourism nexus ensured that food service was front and center. The recent craft brewery boom helped solidify the community’s status as a foodie town. Downtown’s resurgence, guided by the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority and other civic players, lured new dining options to the city core dining scene.
But in 2020, coronavirus-related restrictions clamped down on indoor dining in an effort to reduce illness and hospital overcrowding. The economic side effects of the shutdowns have been widespread.
Communities throughout northwest Lower Michigan depend on local eateries to provide reasons for visitors and locals alike to spend time in town, which helps feed customers to nearby businesses. Communities also depend on restaurants and bars to provide paychecks for many residents.
Food service workers these last few months have shouldered a significant portion of the economic pain of virus-driven limitations on public gatherings. Many have turned to Michigan’s unemployment system to pay the rent and put food on their tables. That’s a stop-gap measure that isn’t sustainable for long.
Restaurant operators have had varied success in keeping at least some of their employees working while they’re allowed to serve food only via takeout.
Other restaurants have suspended business until it makes sense for them to call people back to work. In the meantime, they’ve had to keep making lease or mortgage payments on empty dining rooms. Some restaurants in the region — unable to weather the economic stress — have closed permanently.
Next week’s end of the ban on indoor dining will be a welcome relief for both workers and employers.
The 25 percent limit on seating severely limits the amount of income restaurants and bars will be able to punch in. But reopening dining rooms, even with occupancy limitations and contact tracing requirements, will offer a big step forward.
Everyone hopes the virus’ devastating impact on life and economy will ease. The national vaccination program, combined with continued masking and social distancing, may stabilize the health crisis. That would allow the state to increase indoor dining capacity beyond 25 percent and take another step toward normalcy.
If we all work together, perhaps we can soon get all of those 400,000 Michiganders back to work safely.