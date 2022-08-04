We’re all familiar with the adage about what we’re supposed to do when life gives us lemons — make lemonade.
What do we do when life hands us a housing shortage — make more housing? The tip-of-the-tongue topic is the talk of our community. Workers can’t find housing; businesses can’t find workers; young families can’t afford to grow, so all are forced to shrink or leave for greener pastures.
The narrative contradicts signs of growth all around us. Government and agency focus and funding of housing projects. Skyrocketing demand.
Part of why there are too few affordable places to rent or buy is that we haven’t been making houses.
MiBiz reports that a decade-long trend in housing underproduction is worsening.
Up for Growth, a national housing advocacy and research group, put Michigan’s underproduction at 87,491 homes, a deficit that has increased 311 percent since 2012. The gap between homes needed and homes available was calculated using estimated target numbers of households to achieve affordability and target vacancy rate, minus a designated community’s total housing units, including second homes and uninhabitable units.
It tracks what Home Builders Association of Michigan is seeing, too — Dawn Crandall, HBAM’s executive vice president of government told MiBiz that Michigan should be seeing 25,000 to 30,000 homes built annually to keep up with aging housing stock.
That’s not happening — and now it’s further complicated by construction companies’ struggle to find workers, high materials costs, and supply chain issues.
Up north, the market could support an additional 15,540 housing units through 2025 across 10 counties, according to a study coordinated by Networks Northwest and Housing North. What the market supports.
What does break through underproduction is the sheer force of many tenacious people working together. It’s a strenuous lift, especially with the riot of homes disappearing into the short-term rental market.
Housing North, focused on homes priced below $200,000 or rental units costing under $800 per month, was created to set the table for these projects. Additionally, legislative action expanding Neighborhood Enterprise Zones, property tax abatements for housing, and tax benefits for rural workforce housing could help spur projects forward.
Slowly, the light is dawning that one can’t have economic development without sufficient housing, functional businesses without workers or a healthy community without opportunity and a place to hang one’s hat. We need to make more houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.