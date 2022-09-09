Sometimes, after a rough start, what’s needed most is a change of scenery. This appears to be true in the case of the Ironman 70.3 Michigan triathlon.
The race returns to Frankfort this Sunday, as competitors are set to swim in Betsie Bay, bike along M-22 and then run between Frankfort and Elberta.
The race was held in Frankfort for the first time last year after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 edition and tensions arose around the first edition of the event, which took place in Traverse City in 2019.
The 2019 race was initially met with a mixture of elation and wariness. Many praised the race coming to the area, but the phrase “festival fatigue” started popping up in city circles as local officials tried to determine if Traverse City residents were willing to accept another large-scale event during a packed summer schedule.
Tempers went up a notch as Leelanau residents said they could not get in or out of the county for the duration of the 2019 race — about six hours — and police accused an elderly Empire man of ramming his car into a state trooper at a traffic checkpoint, as was previously reported.
Leelanau County commissioners at one time said race organizers did not have permits to close the roads and asked the state attorney general’s office to weigh in.
But after the somewhat bumpy first installment, the triathlon looked to have hit its stride in Frankfort last year and, by all outward appearances, the community has been happy to host the event. The feeling seemed mutual for the athletes.
More than 900 volunteers worked the event as the race took over the town in 2021. Locals watched racers go by from their doorsteps.
James Burke, of Milwaukee — who won the overall men’s title last year and won his age division at the 2019 Traverse City Ironman — called the 2021 event a “perfect day. I can’t say enough about Frankfort, and I had a lot of fun in the race.”
Fundraisers have even piggy-backed on the event, such as a group from Tri Again Fitness raising money for the Benzie Community Emergency Response Team via the race this Sunday.
The pairing of Ironman and Frankfort — a triathlon happening in a beautiful shoreline town located in a region that places a high value on outdoor sports — seems to be a perfect match, especially given that the city is a decent distance outside of the main regional hub.
So we hope the rough waves are all in the past and Frankfort residents reap, for years to come, the benefits of hosting a big-time, late-summer event with all the good will and dollar signs that come with it.
