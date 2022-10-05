Early this morning, a number of veterans and their guests were to board a plane at Cherry Capital Airport and fly to Washington, D.C. for a full day of visiting memorials and a return trip that culminates in a hero’s welcome.
It’s a long, emotional day for many of the travelers, and the hosting organization — the Honor Flight Network — is taking special care to give its oldest veterans from World War II and the Korean War first priority.
The nonprofit opted to take a bigger plane that seats 30 more people, 190 total, as the COVID-19 hiatus took a heartbreaking turn when more than 20 older veterans who signed up, died during the pause.
We appreciate the group’s dedication to giving veterans the opportunity to see memorials dedicated to their service, and to experience the catharsis that comes of reuniting with peers and revisiting history.
It’s a difficult task in difficult times.
Our veteran population in the United States is declining, in some cases, rapidly.
A 2020 census report found between 2000-2018:
We went from 5.7 million World War II vets to 500,000.
We lost one-third of our veteran population overall, from 26.4 million to 18 million.
The median age of veterans today is 65.
Today, about 1 in 8 men in the United States are veterans; by 2040, that number is projected to fall to about 1 in 14.
It’s natural that numbers decline. The Vietnam War was thankfully the last draft, and we’ve had an all-volunteer force since 1973. It’s not a bad thing that the number of people fighting in armed conflicts or required to maintain our security is less than it was.
Because we know the price our military members pay is steep.
So many killed in action; more than 1.3 million Americans since 1775, to say nothing of the thousands of other non-combat training accidents, car crashes and other active-duty deaths. Many more are injured; the census report found that 43 percent of post-9/11 veterans have a service-connected disability. And most of us are well aware of the problems that can persist when military members are discharged from service and join the veteran ranks.
But, while smaller veteran numbers are a sign of our time, the time that we have with many of them grows short.
Today, four World War II vets; 52 Korean War veterans and 24 Vietnam veterans will take the 14th mission of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. They’ll visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorials, the Vietnam Wall, the Marine Corps Memorial, the changing of the guard at Arlington National Ceremony, the Military Women’s Memorial and the Air Force Memorial.
They’re expected back at Cherry Capital Airport around 8:30 p.m., to be greeted by a crowd of community members waving banners and flags to welcome them home. Because there’s no time like the present to honor their service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.