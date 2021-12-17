Homestead Township, with its rivers, quaint small town and drive-through theater, could be the land of milk and honey.
But things got sticky in the township’s years-long noise dispute against a local winery and beekeeper, leaving a less-than sweet taste as the matter closed this week.
Eighty-fifth District Court Judge John Mead ruled Tuesday that the music played at an October 2019 wedding hosted in Kirk Jones’ St. Ambrose barn wasn’t at a level that would “negatively affect a reasonable person.”
But reason wasn’t always apparent in the fight — which cost nearly $100,000 starting with the fight over that $125 ticket.
The township’s skirmish with St. Ambrose Cellars went deep, with two sound checks, resignations on the township board and a separate-but-related Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that settled out of court for $14,000.
Whether to appeal is a full board decision but Township Supervisor Tia Kurina-Cooley indicated that she was ready to move on.
“I’m ready to take what we’ve learned, use it to move forward and make any adjustments necessary to the noise ordinance,” Cooley said. “I hope this means we’re moving in a positive direction.”
Here’s the thing — the township’s racking up $90,000 in legal bills is a very expensive lesson. The $90,000 spent dithering into a dispute between neighbors could have been spent on nearly anything else to better the 2,357-person Homestead Township — where about 10.2 percent of those under 18 years old live in poverty.
To make the land more honey and less vinegar, lessons learned need to stick.