The bill at the end of a propane tank fill makes us flinch — even on a good year. This year hit us upside the wallet.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts propane-heated households will spend 54 percent more than last year.
Households on natural gas — about 80 percent of Michigan homes — will also feel the pinch, with hikes anticipated to hit a 13-year high and rates soaring 30 percent.
This, combined with a freezing winter forecast, could have a chilling effect on our residents. We will need to look out for each other. We know how cold our region can be ... and for how long. We also know the sad tales that come of desperate moves to stay warm, of fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.
We are entering December — part of a trio of months (January and February) that accounts for almost half of home heating fires. A vast majority of home heating fire deaths (81 percent) involved stationary or portable space heaters, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
December and January are also the top months for carbon monoxide poisoning, which kills more than 400 people per year. Many cases come of trying to keep the cold out by sealing up spaces and using ovens or portable camp stoves for heat.
Safety comes of knowing there’s help to keep the heat on.
A number of organizations and programs exist to heat homes through life’s challenges. Weatherization assistance can help plug the drafts and fix aging infrastructure. Utility-help programs can address outstanding bills.
Those interviewed by the Record-Eagle recently spoke of strugg- les combined with embarrassment in asking for help.
But our nonprofit experts say don’t wait — they are standing by to keep the heat on. Call 2-1-1 to talk to someone about which program fits the bill.