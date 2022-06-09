‘In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”
“Out of adversity comes opportunity.”
“When one door closes another door opens ...”
The cynical among us feel the intense urge to roll our eyes right into the back of our head at sayings such as these, typically attributed to Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Graham Bell. Does anyone in the midst of challenging circumstances ever want to hear a shopworn quote, generally offered as a half-hearted attempt to find a silver lining?
Platitudes aside, it’s difficult not to find at least a grain of truth in the glass-half-full perspective the above sayings represent when considering the situation we all face regarding gasoline prices.
Calling it adversity isn’t an overstatement when it comes to the current cost of gas: as of Wednesday, Grand Traverse County’s average cost for a gallon stood at $5.13, according to data from AAA. This means it costs somewhere around $75 every time we need to fill up a tank.
That number can be devastating to a household budget already strained by our region’s high costs of housing, day care, food and the myriad of other areas affected by high inflation rates.
Therefore it’s likely past time all of us should be encouraged to embrace the spirit of the sayings attributed to misters Einstein, Franklin and Graham Bell — whether or not they ever really uttered the words — and start thinking creatively for ways we can reduce our consumption of gasoline.
Time-tested suggestions, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy, include:
- Combining errands: “Several short trips, each one taken from a cold start, can use twice as much fuel as one trip covering the same distance when the engine is warm,” according to Energy.gov.
- Sharing the costs with others: Consider carpooling, or public transit options in your locale, such as the Bay Area Transportation Authority or Benzie Bus.
- Active transportation: Check into your options for biking or walking to your destination.
- Telecommuting: Consider working from home, if it’s an option.
Americans are known for loving their cars, and we northern Michiganders are no exception, but the costs of this dependence can pile up to unsustainable levels, especially in times like this.
Let’s try to turn lemons into lemonade and come up with creative ways to help ease our pain at the pump.
As they say, necessity is the mother of invention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.