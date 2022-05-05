A woman who survived unimaginable trials as a refugee journeys to northern Michigan, finds a family and finishes high school, experiencing “a miracle.” A Traverse City West Senior High School actor expresses himself on stage while advocating for himself and others on the autism spectrum via the arts. A selfless class of local students donates four years’ worth of fundraising efforts to the Cherryland Humane Society after a pandemic canceled their senior trip.
The stories of Blessing Ovie, Xavier Hack, and the Grand Traverse Academy Class of 2020 are three stories the Record-Eagle was privileged to tell last year during graduation time — three stories among the many which help make this one of our favorite times of the year.
Each spring we at the Record-Eagle share with the northern Michigan community local graduates’ stories of perseverance, excellence and selflessness, and we know there are stories from the Class of 2022 just waiting to be told. This is where you come in.
Whether you’re a family member, teacher, co-worker, neighbor or friend, you probably know someone exceptional who is about to experience this rite of passage. Tell us about them so the rest of the community can look back on their accomplishments with them and share in the hope of a bright future soon to come.
Email us at features@record-eagle.com and tell us about why you’re inspired by the 2022 graduate you know, or what they’ve done that you admire.
