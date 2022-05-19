We’re only human. Oftentimes we hear a repeat message and it either goes in one proverbial ear then out the other, or is overpowered by the background noise of life and doesn’t even register with us.
But there are times it’s our responsibility to stop, pay attention and follow through on those reminders. This is one of those times.
Whether you hear it from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, old reliable Smokey Bear, your local fire department, or the friendly neighborhood conservationist, it’s especially important this time of year to follow their advice and take extra steps to prevent wildfires.
The recent Blue Lakes fire that has burned roughly 2,500 acres in the Atlanta area thankfully has been 98 percent contained, according to a Tuesday DNR update — it also was caused by a lightning strike and not human negligence.
But the Blue Lakes fire’s strength, combined with the closer-to-home example of the Monday wildfire in the area of Strombolis Road and Supply Road — as reported by Grand Traverse 911 — should serve as red-flag reminders of the fire safety guidelines those of us in northern Michigan have heard so many times before. Per the DNR’s website:
- When you do start a fire, be sure to have a water source and metal shovel and bucket close by.
- Don’t leave a fire unattended.
- Be sure to completely put out a fire with water — douse it, stir it with a metal shovel, and repeat until cool.
- Douse used fireworks before throwing them away.
- Check with the DNR and your local city, township or village before burning brush to be sure it’s allowed, and get a permit if needed.
- Also watch for warnings from the National Weather Service and DNR — when it’s warm, dry and windy don’t start a fire outside.
Let’s all commit to being good neighbors and practicing responsible fire safety habits during this — and every — season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.