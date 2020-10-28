This time of year is one for lists as we batten down the hatches against the impending elements.
Leaves are raked. Grills are stored. Snowblowers are started.
But this year, the inside work takes on extra importance, as many of us are spending more time at home.
This elevates the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially if the winter ahead is as cold as what’s forecast.
Frigid weather means heavier reliance on heating, emergency care physician Dr. Jeremy Brown recently told CNN Health.
To stay warm, we burn oil, propane, natural gas, wood, kerosene, gasoline and diesel in our furnaces, water heaters, ovens, fireplaces, fuel space heaters, generators and cars.
An issue with combustion or ventilation can occur with any of them, ushering in carbon monoxide, the silent killer.
Fatal doses of the invisible, odorless gas kill about 430 people a year in the United States, and hospitalize 50,000 more, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur year round, from faulty stoves and running lawnmowers in the garage — even motorboats on a sunny summer day. But the vast majority of cases happen in the winter as we try to warm our homes, campers, deer blinds and ice shanties.
The good news is that we can arm ourselves against it with working carbon monoxide detectors. Because the gas sinks, having a detector in the basement is crucial, and it’s additionally recommended for one on each floor of the house.
While you’re at it, check your smoke detectors, too. Safety experts recommend changing the batteries and checking alarms twice a year on the same day you change your clocks for daylight saving time (which is this upcoming weekend).
Funding for free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is currently unavailable but the MI Prevention program may be able to provide some assistance at https://bit.ly/2TqfTSC.
