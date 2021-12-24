Many of us are returning this year to at least some semblance of normal holiday gatherings, get-togethers that don’t feel quite as dangerous as last year’s.
COVID-19 and its variants still race from coast to coast, but vaccines are keeping millions out of emergency rooms. Sneezes still make us cringe in worry, but we know masks are a powerful barrier to pandemic spread. The latest variant, Omicron, is spreading faster than butter on hot toast, but it appears to hold less danger of severe infection than earlier variations.
Most of us feel a bit more relaxed than we did this time last year.
That’s a relief, for sure. Vaccinated Americans feel somewhat confident that even if they acquire the coronavirus they won’t get dangerously sick. Vaccines and boosters have proven a sturdy barrier to the worst symptoms of COVID.
Yes, there still are breakthrough cases (when vaccinated individuals get sick), and a few of those become serious. But on the whole, vaccinated Americans suffer only minor symptoms that they can ride out at home. By contrast, hospital beds still are filled mostly by unvaccinated Americans beset by life-threatening symptoms.
We urge you to get vaccinated.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week that Americans should feel comfortable gathering with family, as long as all participants are vaccinated and boosted. But he also cautioned against large holiday gatherings for anyone, regardless of vaccination status.
A cautious approach to another holiday season makes sense as the Omicron variant spreads. It also makes sense to help everyone enjoy the holidays by being on our best behavior.
Be kind to others, even to that annoyingly loud uncle who always says the wrong thing at the wrong time. Remember he’s just trying to fit in as best he can.
Be gentle with boisterous children — they’re just having fun and blowing off steam during this stressful pandemic.
Set aside some time to remember the souls we’ve lost this past year.
Relax during the holiday weekend and enjoy the fellowship of family. But do keep safety in mind.
Take care on the road when driving on slippery northern Michigan highways. If you imbibe, don’t drive.
Sidewalks and steps can be ice-covered and treacherous, so use care when carrying casseroles and gifts to grandmother’s house.
Blow out unattended candles. Keep cinder screens in front of crackling holiday fires.
Take a moment to think about those who aren’t as lucky as us to be living the good life in northern Michigan during this season of good cheer.
Be kind, be safe, be grateful.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Enjoy this season of fellowship and hope.