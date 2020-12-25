In the run-up to today there’s been a lot of talk about how different the holidays will be this year.
But for many of us lucky ones, they really aren’t. Oh sure, maybe there was curbside pickup, or using Zoom to plan gatherings and attend church services, but for the lucky, these changes are really more like tweaks.
Our families and friends are still intact, all be them distant. Christmas is still intact, albeit modified.
Many aren’t as lucky, and are facing an empty seat at the table where a loved one used to sit.
Many have lost their jobs and are wondering if they’re going to make it. Restrictions isolate older Americans and political divisions cleave friendships.
But today a weary world rejoices.
The miracle of Christmas is the belief in a better world. The hope in the birth of a child to a cruel world. The annual affirmation of light in the darkness, bright and strong and warm enough for of all of us.
Christmas brings out our best selves. When we focus on doing for others, we become a part of it, perpetuating the miracle.
Today can be a time to recognize and find peace in our shared role of making Christmas happen, despite the difficulty of the year, and to open our hearts to those who need us.
A season of hope, brotherhood and sisterhood that can be celebrated by all, regardless of religious belief.
We wish for you these moments, be they mined in laughter or the calm contemplation of the natural world that surrounds us.
Today a baby was born and a better world made.
We wish you all the joy of the season and the hope for brighter days ahead.