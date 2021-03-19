Writing, sending and waiting — that’s the easy part.
The real work for public records seekers in Michigan begins when responses return. That’s the moment when a little bit of knowledge and a lot of patience will pay off. In celebration of Sunshine Week, we will pass along some of what we’ve learned in the process of negotiating thousands of Freedom of Information Act Request responses.
First of all, congratulations is in order if your FOIA request is among the lucky, miniscule fraction that elicit everything you sought within five days. Don’t ask questions, just accept the gift from the transparency gods and keep moving.
But our experience tells us that kind of luck is as rare as hen’s teeth.
You’re far more likely, depending upon the agency, to receive a request for a 10-day extension of the response period (also, in law it’s called a request, but in reality no government sends those responses asking our permission to take more time).
So, by law, you’re due a response with more information by the 15th business day. That’s when the real work begins. For most requests, that’s the day an invoice estimating and describing fees arrives.
And in many circumstances, our experience shows, the fees (which governments could waive in the interest of the public good but often don’t) often run afoul of the law, sometimes by an entire extra digit. Most of the time, it’s because “FOIA coordinator” is an extra duty foisted on someone who isn’t an expert in open records law. In other instances, bureaucrats will use exorbitant fee estimates to discourage folks from following through with records requests.
That’s where a little knowledge goes a long way.
Last year a downstate county agency tried to charge our journalists $3,000 for three relatively concise reports. We paid $52 in the end because we learned the coordinator had included a bunch of things we didn’t seek in her estimate.
So here are a few places we see common hiccups.
Charging hourly rates higher than allowed: Governments are allowed to charge for hours spent searching for records and separating exempt materials (redacting). But they aren’t allowed to charge more than the lowest hourly rate paid to a person capable of the task. So we often ask, “Is the lowest paid person capable of opening a filing cabinet in your office really paid $45 per hour?”
Charging for copies: We always ask for records in electronic format because the law allows for charges up to 10 cents per page for copies.
Capitalizing on imprecise language in your request: You always can narrow your request once you see what they want to charge. For example, maybe narrow from all communications sent or received by any agency employee to only those touched by a select group of administrators.
Then come the denials.
We don’t often see flat-out denials, but when we do, they’re usually erroneous.
That’s because the law says officials must err on the side of transparency and separate exempt from non-exempt materials. That means redact the parts of each document they believe is exempt and release every page. It’s rare that anyone could find an exemption to cover every word on every page of a record.
Officials also must cite the specific exemption they employ for each section of redaction. A lazy FOIA coordinator may simply include mentions of the exemptions they claim in a cover letter, so ask which ones were used where.
It’s not beneath some officials to erroneously claim exemptions to shield embarrassing communications.
When it comes to getting the records you seek, a few questions and a little knowledge go a long way.