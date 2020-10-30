Tomorrow we will mourn the Halloween that wasn’t. Or at least one fit for 2020.
The October capstone holds a special place for us, and just about anyone else who has experienced the holiday in Traverse City. There’s simply something special about strolling Washington Street or the Central Neighborhood or Slabtown with costumed kids in tow.
The giggles and smiles. The ghoulish grins. The parents doting.
Traverse City — really all of our neighbors — simply have a knack for celebrating holidays with the kind of enthusiasm not found in most communities. And Halloween is no different.
But this year will be different. Not because we want to miss a step, but because it must be different. Mobs of costumed children bustling along sidewalks, packing onto front stoops and digging hands into candy buckets simply isn’t realistic this fall.
As much as we all could use a “return to normal” Halloween this year, such relief simply isn’t in the cards. It’s especially out of the question after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday afternoon it will roll the Traverse City region back a step in the state’s reopening plan — a move that clamps down on indoor gatherings, and basically places our home turf under the same rules as everyone else in the state.
The new constriction is a reaction to the precipitous climb in COVID-19 cases in northern Lower Michigan in recent weeks. It’s a sobering dose of reality.
So, as we choke down that dose of 2020 together, let’s find new, creative ways to celebrate apart.
Carve a few pumpkins to decorate your porch. Replace trick-or-treat trips with a scavenger hunt. And stroll neighborhoods to peek at porch adornments.
After all, who needs more candy?
