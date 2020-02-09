Healthy disagreement is the foundation for a well-working democracy.
Famed philanthropist and General Motors chief Alfred P. Sloan summed up the importance of disagreement in a meeting of the company’s top managers.
“Gentlemen, I take it we are all in complete agreement on the decision here. Then, I propose we postpone further discussion of this matter until the next meeting to give ourselves time to develop disagreement, and perhaps gain some understanding of what the decision is all about,” Sloan said.
To disagree is one of the most democratic activities we can imagine.
Heck, we dedicate a whole page — the editorial page — for the purposes of healthy disagreement every day. We are heartened when neighbors hash out civil, thoughtful arguments from their respective points of view.
We also play witness to plenty of discourse.
Traverse City Record-Eagle journalists have spent more than a century documenting the workings of local and state government, giving our readers important insight into the health of the microcosms of democracy that surround us. We see the best, and the worst from the cheap seats.
We often point out troubling trends when local elected governing boards reward and embrace unhealthy unanimity. Our journalists often encounter troubling proclamations of success when questions and debate over decisions are sparse and superficial.
That’s why we are encouraged by recent showings by our neighbors.
All of us should be happy to live in a region where so many take an active role in government — serving on boards, attending meetings and organizing efforts to leverage changes.
This isn’t the editorial where we will take a position on any one issue, rather we want to recognize those who have taken time to extend healthy discourse in the Grand Traverse region. Think about it for a moment, hundreds of parents and neighbors turned out to an October meeting of the Traverse City Area Public Schools board of trustees to weigh in on decisions being made on their behalf. Thousands of others worked or are working on recall campaigns.
More yet have weighed in on decisions about the future of M-37 on Old Mission Peninsula. And homeowners who live near the now-defunct Pugsley Correctional Facility turned out at a county board meeting last week to register complaints about noise from a county-owned shooting range there.
Each of those efforts, large or small, contribute to the health of our local governments. Such interactions are important reminders for the well-intentioned people who raise their hand to serve in local offices. And they’re good reminders to us all that democracy is not a spectator sport.
So please join us, friends, by respectufully disagreeing with one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.